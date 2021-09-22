Fed leaders also lowered their expectations for the unemployment rate later this year, projecting it could be 4.8 percent the end of 2021, compared with a previously suggested 4.5 percent, according to estimates released Wednesday at the conclusion of the Fed’s two-day policy meeting. They also lowered their estimates for the economy’s overall growth. The projections pointed to gross domestic product growing 5.9 percent by the end of the year. The projection from June was 7 percent growth.