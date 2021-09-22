The Fed said vaccines and policy assistance — including from the Fed and Congress — have helped economic activity and jobs growth gain strength. But the rise in coronavirus cases has slowed the recovery for industries hit hardest by the pandemic, such as those that depend on person-to-person contact, according to the Fed statement.
Policymakers continued to predict that inflation — which has risen faster and higher than the Fed expected this year — will simmer back down closer to the central bank’s 2 percent target next year.
Fed leaders have consistently said that they will need to see “substantial further progress” on inflation and job growth before easing up on support for the financial system. Many Fed officials, including Chair Jerome H. Powell, say that bar has been met on inflation.
“The economy has made progress toward these goals,” the Fed said in a statement released Wednesday. “If progress continues broadly as expected, the [Fed’s policy committee] judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted.”
In August, Powell teed up the possibility that asset purchases could start to be scaled back later this year. That has Fed watchers eyeing the central bank’s November or December meetings for an official announcement.
Powell was set to appear at a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Fed chief signals supports for economy could begin to be pulled back this year if recovery stays on track
Economists and Wall Street have been eager for details on when the Fed will start to dial back its sprawling bond-buying program, which helps pump up the markets. The Fed buys up $120 billion a month in asset purchases. Depending on how the Fed paces the “taper,” those purchases could be reduced to zero next year, and possibly put the Fed in position to raise rates.
The Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation showed prices rose 4.2 percent in July compared with the year before, and 0.4 percent compared with June. As the global economy emerges from the pandemic’s depths, supply chains — for used cars, food, construction materials and more — have struggled to catch up with pent-up consumer demand, pushing prices up.
Fed officials expect prices will stay high until supply chains have time to clear their backlogs. Eventually, they predict inflation will settle back down closer to the Fed’s 2 percent target. But only time will tell if they are right.
Fed policymakers say there’s been clear progress in the labor market, and the unemployment rate edged down slightly in August to 5.2 percent. But that month’s jobs report also showed how vulnerable the recovery is to the pandemic and spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus.
The economy added only 235,000 jobs in August — well short of expectations — with the restaurant and retail sectors shedding jobs. The rise in covid cases, especially among unvaccinated Americans, has also rattled consumer confidence.
So far, Fed leaders have said they don’t expect the delta variant to lead to shutdowns or significantly alter the economic recovery. Many say they’re taking stock of many months of jobs data, rather than fixating on August’s disappointing numbers.
“Some months come in stronger, some not so strong. It’s really about accumulation," John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said earlier this month.