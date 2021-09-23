“We reached an agreement on a framework, a menu of options, that will pay for any final negotiated [bill]," Schumer told reporters.
The reality was a bit more complicated, however, reflecting instead that discussions continue on some of the thornier issues that come with updating the tax code. In some areas, Democrats have solidified common ground, such as raising the top rate on the country’s top earners to 39.6 percent from the current rate of 37 percent. On others, like corporate tax increases, lawmakers want to raise rates but do not yet see eye-to-eye on the amount.
A Senate aide familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity to describe the delicate negotiations, confirmed the details Thursday. Internal talks continue on a wide array of additional increases, House and Senate aides said, including those targeting stock buybacks, capital gains and other measures that target wealthy executives.
House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.) told reporters that Democrats continue to haggle over issues including new carbon taxes, which have not yet been resolved. They so far have a “tentative” agreement on new bank-reporting requirements, he added, which could intensify federal investigations in pursuit of unpaid taxes. But Neal said tax increases targeting inheritances passed between generations, known as stepped-up basis, is “not at the moment” part of the still-forming menu of options for raising revenue.
Even by midday Thursday, many Democrats in the House and Senate had not even seen details of the tax framework, sparking a mix of confusion and frustration. Many aides confided that they saw the announcement mostly as an attempt to project progress at a time when Pelosi, Schumer and Biden have a heavy lift ahead of them to bring the $3.5 trillion tax-and-spending bill across the finish line.
“I think there’s more work to do to flesh this out, but I think we’re making progress,” Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said Thursday.
Manchin calls on Democrats to ‘pause,’ cut $3.5 trillion spending plan, dealing potential blow to Biden agenda
The new tax details arrived as Democrats scrambled to salvage their $3.5 trillion proposal from a political collapse, as moderates and liberals within the party continued to duel over the size and scope of the package. A day ago, Biden huddled in private meetings with the warring factions, the first in what is expected to be a long series of outreach efforts to secure his broader economic agenda.
House Democrats already have constructed an early version of their proposal, producing more than 2,600 pages of work over a week of marathon legislative sessions earlier this month. That included Neal’s Ways and Means Committee, which put forward a slew of tax increases that they believe can raise over $2 trillion toward the final bill. That includes items such as a tax on cigarettes and nicotine, which remain part of the mix.
But Neal and Wyden at times have been at odds over their approach. Wyden, for example, has sought to proffer significant changes to tax laws that govern foreign earnings, newly tax stock buybacks and raise money from wealthy executives and investors that avoid individual tax rates. The items had been left out of the House’s early bill, setting the stage for talks between the two committees and Biden administration officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this week.
Exiting those meetings, Neal and Wyden stressed their staffs continue to work toward a final menu of options that will be presented to Democratic lawmakers in the days ahead. The exact revenue they raise, and how, hinges on the overall size of the final package — an issue Democrats haven’t resolved, either.