House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.) told reporters that Democrats continue to haggle over issues including new carbon taxes, which have not yet been resolved. They so far have a “tentative” agreement on new bank-reporting requirements, he added, which could intensify federal investigations in pursuit of unpaid taxes. But Neal said tax increases targeting inheritances passed between generations, known as stepped-up basis, is “not at the moment” part of the still-forming menu of options for raising revenue. Other Democratic sources said that party lawmakers are still discussing other ways to tax these assets with some carve-outs for farms.