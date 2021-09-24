Still, only about $7.7 billion in rental aid has been distributed since January. All told, Congress appropriated $46.5 billion for emergency rental aid between two aid packages. Of the $25 billion appropriated in December, roughly $7.5 billion has gone out the door. A March relief package provided the other $21.5 billion. About $222 million of that bucket had been spent as of August, according to Treasury.
There are some signs of improvement. The state of New York had long baffled Biden administration officials and housing experts for spending none of its first round funding — or $801 million — as of the end of June. Only $2.7 million was spent by the end of July. But in August, the state disbursed almost $298 million.
The city of Los Angeles also gained speed, spending $32.4 million in first round funds August, up from $21.4 million in July, according to Treasury data.
But many programs still lag far behind, and administration officials, along with housing experts and advocates, are far from satisfied. Officials say they’re still getting resistance from local program administrators who haven’t heeded the administration’s calls to loosen application requirements, fearing money will get into the wrong hands.
By law, the rental assistance program directs Treasury to start reallocating “excess” first-round funds at the end of September. On Friday, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo sent a letter to all grantees about how that process will unfold, though more specific guidance is expected in coming days.
The letter says that Treasury will aim to keep funds within the same state, whenever possible. For example, Treasury could move funds from a low-performing local program to the state level, or vice versa.
“We anticipate implementing the reallocation process over a period of time, with escalating consequences if a state or locality fails to demonstrate progress in using its [first round] funds or implementing the flexibilities Treasury has made available,” Adeyemo wrote in the letter.
An eviction moratorium put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last year was intended to keep people who’d fallen behind on their bills in their homes during a public health crisis and economic recession. But the federal protection didn’t wipe away missed payments. Federal funds were intended to fill that gap.
But the money has been slow to get out to people, and required states and cities to prop up application systems in an emergency. Confusion reigned. Technical glitches dogged online systems. Landlords and tenants without Internet had even more trouble applying for aid — if they knew about the funding at all.
The level of urgency intensified last month when the Supreme Court struck down a final eviction moratorium, which the Biden administration had hastily enacted days after the expiration of the previous moratorium — partly to give government officials more time to get out more federal aid for rental relief.
Census Pulse survey data suggests that roughly 3 million households expressed concern about imminent eviction, including some of the lowest-income earners. Of all households reporting that they are behind on rent, two-thirds of them earn less than $35,000 per year, Treasury noted in a Friday blog post.