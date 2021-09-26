Budget experts are confident lawmakers have at least the first week of October — and almost certainly the second — in which the government can still issue debt with little adverse consequence. But estimates become hazier after that. Treasury has said only that the debt limit will be breached “sometime in October.” The Bipartisan Policy Center, a nonpartisan think tank, has said the date is likely somewhere between Oct. 15 and Nov. 4. Several Wall Street forecasters have guessed more precise dates but acknowledge those only represent approximate ranges. Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said the date is likely Oct. 20 but could come as early as Oct. 15.