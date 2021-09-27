Rosengren had previously planned to retire in June 2022, when he turned 65 and hit the bank’s mandatory retirement age.
But that date was moved up, so he could manage and care for a kidney condition, the Boston Fed said, adding that Rosengren revealed to staff for the first time that he qualified for the kidney transplant list in June 2020.
“Delaying the need for dialysis might be improved if he makes lifestyle changes now to lessen the risks of his condition," the bank said.
Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal and other outlets reported that Rosengren and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan were involved in trading stocks and other investments during the covid crisis.
Kaplan actively traded many millions of dollars in stocks and other investments, while Rosengren’s trading activities were much more limited, according the news reports. Still, earlier this month, Rosengren and Kaplan said they would sell their stocks to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.
Both Kaplan and Rosengren maintained that their trading activities were consistent with the Fed’s ethics rules. But the Fed opted to launch a formal review of its rules governing financial activity for officials. Last week, Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said “no one on the [Fed’s policy committee] is happy to be — to be in this situation.”
The Boston Fed is one of the country’s 12 regional reserve banks and includes almost all of New England. Rosengren has served at the Boston Fed for 35 years and, during the pandemic, was one of the key leaders running the Fed’s emergency lending facilities.
Main Street lending program, for example, was run out of the Boston Fed and was set up to help cover loans for mid-sized businesses. But the $600 billion program was largely overshadowed by a delayed rollout, muted interest from banks and businesses and onerous application requirements.
Rosengren became the Boston Fed’s 13th president in 2007. Before being elevated to the top job, Rosengren ran the bank’s supervision, regulation, and credit functions.
“It has been an honor to serve at the Federal Reserve System, in a job where one can be constantly engaged in pursuing the economic and financial well-being of the country and New England," he said in a statement.
Kenneth C. Montgomery will fill in as the bank’s interim president and chief executive, the Boston Fed said. Montgomery is the Boston Fed’s first vice president and chief operating officer.