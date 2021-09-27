In a sign of growing discord, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told The Early 202 that there are now 60 Democrats who would vote against the bipartisan infrastructure bill if the vote were held before Democrats finalized and adopted their $3.5 trillion plan. That includes roughly half of the members from her bloc of 100 lawmakers, and other Democrats who have said they want to ensure Congress enacts spending to help minority communities that have long faced economic and social disparities.