Democrats across the Capitol privately confess they are likely to end up with a package in the low-to-mid $2 trillion range. The lower price tag could ease the burden on lawmakers to devise ways to pay for the spending, since they may be able to scale back or remove some of their potential tax increases — another political flash point within the party. But it also may require uncomfortable cuts, whether it is by eliminating entire programs, lessening how long they provide aid, or imposing new requirements on who can participate.