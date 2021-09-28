In doing so, McConnell also repeated Tuesday his position that Democrats should rely on a legislative process known as reconciliation to advance an increase in the debt ceiling. Such a tactic would require the support of every Democrat in the chamber — while still allowing Republicans to oppose it — in order for the country to avoid a default. But the maneuver could be time consuming and politically costly, a reality Schumer acknowledged as he rejected it as “risky” — resulting in a stalemate that now leaves Washington two days from shutdown and just under three weeks from default.