The session was nearly derailed by French anger over a U.S. decision to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, a move that cost Paris a lucrative order for less-capable diesel models.
The sub dust up followed widespread European ire over Washington’s failure to consult with U.S. allies before abruptly withdrawing from Afghanistan. The episode left many in Europe complaining that Biden — despite his promises to restore allied unity — was little better than President Donald Trump, whose “America First” stance alienated many traditional U.S. partners.
E.U. Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, who will participate in Wednesday’s dialogue, acknowledged European “disappointment” with the administration’s recent actions. But he said the two sides had drawn closer after resolving this summer a long-standing dispute over commercial aircraft subsidies and would now tackle computer chip shortages and regulation of digital economy giants.
The bigger challenge for the new council will be overcoming a history of similar trans-Atlantic initiatives that fizzle well-short of tangible accomplishment. The Obama administration in 2013 launched negotiations aimed at a trade and investment partnership only to see them run aground three years later, in the most recent example.
“There’s a lengthy history of these things getting started and then breaking down when we start discussing practical applications and we discover we’re in different spaces,” said William Reinsch, a trade expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed at a June summit to establish the council, which will tackle issues such as supply chain resilience, export controls, investment limits, and regulation of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.
But dominating the allied venture will be shared concerns over the competitive threat posed by “nonmarket economies,” a diplomatic euphemism for China.
Washington has been far more vocal about the need to confront China, including accusing it of genocide for its treatment of Muslim Uyghurs. Germany, Europe’s leading economic power, has major auto and industrial exports at stake and thus is reluctant to criticize Beijing.
Dombrovskis insisted the council’s work is not aimed at any single country. But his list of nonmarket problem areas echoed U.S. complaints about China’s mercantilist approach to global trade, including forced technology transfers, intellectual property violations, state-owned enterprises and industrial policy “focused on global dominance regardless of the costs.”
The allies share an interest in restricting China’s access to top-shelf innovations that state-backed Chinese companies could wield for commercial gains.
“We need to work together to make sure our crown jewels don’t all end up in Beijing. And we don’t want the Chinese buy up all our good companies,” said Reinsch, a Commerce Department official in the Clinton administration.
In an interview, Dombrovskis provided few details of the council’s ultimate objectives. Officials will be organized in 10 working groups aimed at producing an overall “cooperation framework” rather than a conventional trade accord. Some groups might produce harmonized regulatory guidance while others settle for statements of shared values, he said.
“Outcomes, in a sense, will be determined from the discussions and from how much common ground in different areas can be found,” he said.
The E.U. and United States remain divided over the appropriate regulatory approach to digital corporations. In Europe, lawmakers have proposed the Digital Markets Act, which would institute sweeping changes to the business operations of companies such as Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon.
Dombrovskis also said the two sides continue to work toward an end to Trump’s tariffs on European steel and aluminum, aiming for an agreement by Dec. 1. He is scheduled to meet Tuesday with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, a fan of the levies, and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.
The two Cabinet officers and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are scheduled to take part in Wednesday’s meeting.
The aim of the separate tariff talks is to find an alternative way of addressing U.S. concerns over a glut of inexpensive Chinese steel while lifting the trade taxes that rankle the Europeans. “We need to cooperate on this instead of attacking each other’s steel industries, which are not the source of global overcapacity,” Dombrovskis said.