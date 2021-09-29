House lawmakers began considering infrastructure legislation on Monday as a result of an agreement brokered between Pelosi and a small group of centrist Democrats led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.). To satisfy liberals, she also initially tried to advance the $3.5 trillion tax-and-spending bill this week, keeping the two proposals linked as she first promised this spring. But Pelosi soon backed down from those plans amid uncertainty in the Senate, where Manchin and Sinema have made clear they still do not intend to support a bill with that price tag.