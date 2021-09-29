Democrats generally support the infrastructure package, which proposes major new investments in the country’s aging roads, bridges, pipes, ports and Internet connections. But the bill has become a critical political bargaining chip for liberal-leaning lawmakers, who have threatened to scuttle it to preserve the breadth of a second, roughly $3.5 trillion economic package.
That latter proposal aims to expand Medicare, invest new sums to combat climate change, offer free prekindergarten and community college to all students and extend new aid to low-income families — all financed through taxes increases on wealthy Americans and corporations. Liberals fear it is likely to be slashed in scope dramatically by moderates, including Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), unless they hold up the infrastructure package the duo helped negotiate — leading to the stalemate that plagues the party on the eve of the House vote.
Entering a frenetic, potentially final day of talks, Democratic lawmakers reaffirmed their earlier threats. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said roughly half of her 96 members are still planning to oppose the infrastructure bill in the absence of more clarity around the future of the $3.5 trillion tax-and-spending package. Some Democrats in the powerful bloc say they need full, detailed agreement with the likes of Manchin and Sinema to loosen their blockade; others have demanded that Congress actually adopt the bill in full.
“This isn’t about trust. It’s just about verify,” Jayapal told reporters Tuesday.
Their opposition ultimately threatens to sink the public-works bill in a chamber where Pelosi can only afford to lose three votes, especially since Republicans — who often support infrastructure spending — have mobilized to deny Biden a win. But the speaker has held firm on her plans to vote Thursday, projecting a sense of optimism despite the growing divisions in her caucus.
“We’re making some good progress here, so we’re just focusing on that,” Pelosi said on Tuesday.
Negotiations between Biden, Democrats intensify as negotiations on $4 trillion package near stalemate
The tense mood on the Capitol only served to illustrate the high stakes for Democrats, who campaigned in 2020 on the promise of big, bold investments — and now face pressure to deliver them with the midterm elections about a year away. Pelosi herself has touted the consequences of failure in private meetings with her own caucus this week, reflecting the extent to which the party’s narrow but powerful House and Senate majorities are on the line.
House lawmakers began considering infrastructure legislation on Monday as a result of an agreement brokered between Pelosi and a small group of centrist Democrats led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.). To satisfy liberals, she also initially tried to advance the $3.5 trillion tax-and-spending bill this week, keeping the two proposals linked as she first promised this spring. But Pelosi soon backed down from those plans amid uncertainty in the Senate, where Manchin and Sinema have made clear they still do not intend to support a bill with that price tag.
Speaking to reporters late Tuesday, Gottheimer praised Pelosi and her prowess at whipping votes, expressing a measure of confidence that the infrastructure package can pass even in the face of sustained threats from liberal lawmakers.
“I just don’t believe people are going to hit the ‘no’ button,” he said.
But the fate of that vote might rest on work underway at the opposite end of Pennsylvania Ave, where Biden increasingly has played the role of political emissary — engaging Sinema and Manchin directly in a series of meetings that are set to continue into Wednesday. The president has pursued a final agreement on a package of spending the two Democrats can support in addition to the infrastructure bill, hoping a deal is enough to satisfy enough liberals and ensure a positive outcome Thursday.
“We're waiting for a couple of people in the Senate to tell us what they're for. That's what the President asked for last week,” said Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisc.). “Once they do, we can call this up I think pretty quickly.”
But the two moderates exited those meetings mum on specifics a day ago, adding to the frustration among Democrats. The absence of any new details, including a total, final price tag that Sinema and Manchin could support, even prompted Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to issue a rare call of action to the House — urging Democrats to vote against infrastructure to protect their other priorities from being watered down.
“It really takes our leverage to pass reconciliation,” Sanders said in an interview, stressing that improvements to roads and bridges are important but lawmakers also needed to address “child poverty and child care and expanding Medicare and building the housing that we need.”
Annie Linskey contributed to this story.