“We can approve this measure quickly, and send it to the House, so it can reach the president’s desk before funding expires midnight tomorrow,” Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a speech opening the chamber floor. “With so many critical issues to address, the last thing the American people need right now is a government shutdown.”
Swift passage in the Senate ultimately requires Democrats and Republicans to agree to adopt the funding stopgap unanimously. The proposal essentially would sustain federal agencies’ existing budgets until December 3.
At that point, Congress must either adopt another short-term fix, known as a continuing resolution, or take more decisive action to approve a set of appropriations bills that could boost agencies’ spending into 2022. No matter the course, the vote as soon as Wednesday would only delay another fight between Democrats and Republicans at a moment of great acrimony over federal spending.
Brinkmanship between both parties allowed Congress to come within one day of a government shutdown because of a broader partisan battle over another fiscal deadline — a need to raise the country’s debt ceiling before October 18. That borrowing limit allows the government to issue debt to pay its bills. Failing to raise the debt limit could plunge the country into default because the government spends so much more money than it brings in through revenue. Experts believe a default would cause a financial calamity that could spark a U.S. recession and rattle global markets.
But Senate Republicans have blocked repeated Democratic efforts this week to raise the debt ceiling, including one bill that had coupled it with additional government funding. GOP lawmakers led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have said they do not intend to shutter federal agencies — but rather seek to oppose Democrats as they pursue roughly $4 trillion in new spending initiatives sought by Biden.
“Bipartisanship isn’t a light-switch that Democrats can switch on when they need to borrow money and flip off when they want to spend money,” McConnell said on the chamber floor on Tuesday.
The Republicans’ opposition has angered Democrats, who argue they agreed to raise the debt ceiling even when now-former President Donald Trump pursued policies they disliked. In recent days, Schumer further has faulted Republicans for racking up some of the bills that the government still has to pay.
With roughly three weeks until the deadline, Republicans instead have prodded Democrats to use a particular legislative maneuver to advance it on their own. The process, known as reconciliation, would allow Democrats to address the issue while sidestepping GOP opposition — but it could take weeks and subject the party to uncomfortable political votes in the process.
Schumer in general has called the approach “risky,” as he has pilloried Republicans on the chamber floor for being the “party of default.” On Wednesday, he doubled down on his refusal to use reconciliation, calling it “uncharted waters” that could still lead to a default.
“Time is short, the danger is real,” Schumer said.