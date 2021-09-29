Brinkmanship between both parties allowed Congress to come within one day of a government shutdown because of a broader partisan battle over another fiscal deadline — a need to raise the country’s debt ceiling before October 18. That borrowing limit allows the government to issue debt to pay its bills. Failing to raise the debt limit could plunge the country into default because the government spends so much more money than it brings in through revenue. Experts believe a default would cause a financial calamity that could spark a U.S. recession and rattle global markets.