In recent days, Sinema and Manchin have huddled with Biden and his top aides to try to broker a truce, hoping to reach a deal that would whittle down the $3.5 trillion proposal to a smaller size that the entire Democratic caucus can support. But those talks so far have produced no resolution, while Manchin has made public his lingering distaste for significant new spending. The developments only have emboldened liberal lawmakers, who departed the Capitol on Wednesday with renewed threats to scuttle the infrastructure package the House plans to bring to a vote today.