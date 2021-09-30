But the expected House vote increasingly appeared imperiled by midday: Liberal-leaning Democrats over the past day have reinforced their opposition to the measure, as they wage a broader, still-intensifying war with moderate lawmakers over the fuller size and scope of Biden’s economic agenda. Without their support, the bill would fail in a chamber where Pelosi’s majority is razor thin.
“I’m only envisioning taking it up and winning it,” Pelosi said at a news conference Thursday.
Asked if Democrats were confident they had the votes for it to pass, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) simply replied: “Nope.”
The source of the Democratic stalemate is a second, roughly $3.5 trillion package that proposes to expand Medicare, combat climate change and boost federal safety-net programs, all financed through tax increases on wealthy Americans and corporations. Liberals have sought to safeguard the initiative from cuts at the hands of centrists, including Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), and have used the infrastructure bill that the duo helped negotiate as leverage.
In recent days, Sinema and Manchin have huddled with Biden and his top aides to try to broker a truce, hoping to reach a deal that would whittle down the $3.5 trillion proposal to a smaller size that the entire Democratic caucus can support. But those talks so far have produced no resolution, while Manchin has made public his lingering distaste for significant new spending. The developments only have emboldened liberal lawmakers, who departed the Capitol on Wednesday with renewed threats to scuttle the infrastructure package the House plans to bring to a vote today.
On Thursday afternoon, Pelosi gathered the leaders of the liberal and moderate blocs of House Democrats for a flurry of last-minute meetings in the hopes of clearing a path for a successful vote. Exiting one of the gatherings, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said her group had not budged — and many still plan to oppose the public-works measure at a moment of deep uncertainty around the future of their $3.5 trillion package.
“We’re in the same place we’ve always been,” Jayapal said. “We will not be able to vote for the infrastructure bill until the reconciliation bill has passed.”
Manchin also doubled down in a news conference outside the Capitol, as a small throng of protesters shouted at him. The senator affirmed he only supports $1.5 trillion in spending, far less than liberals seek, as he said Democrats can’t pursue “everything at one time.”
“I’ve never been a liberal in any way, shape or form,” he said. “I don’t fault any of them who believe that they’re much more progressive and much more liberal. God bless 'em. … For them to get theirs — elect more liberals.”
With tensions rising, however, Pelosi continued to stand her ground — putting the House on track to vote later Thursday.
“We cannot really guarantee what I had hoped in terms of having a more legislative form,” said Pelosi, noting the fact Democrats are unlikely to strike a grand, detailed bargain before they are set to take up the infrastructure proposal. “I think we’re in a good place right now, we’re making progress.”
The chaotic climate on Capitol Hill marked a sharp contrast from what lawmakers had hoped would be a more joyous occasion for Biden, who has viewed the infrastructure proposal as his first major opportunity to score a bipartisan win. Adding to the headache, Republicans are expected to vote against the infrastructure proposal if it does not appear likely to pass, even though they support new public-works spending, as they further try to sour the moment for their Democratic foes.
For Democrats, though, the consequences for failure are great. Party lawmakers secured their slight yet significant House and Senate majorities through championing Biden’s campaign pledge to “build back better” through sizable new investments in the country’s inner workings. A failure to deliver could damage Democrats’ standing in the eyes of voters ahead of the midterm elections in 2022, all the while delaying investments and reforms that Biden and his allies already say are long overdue.
The issue was top of mind for Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), who helped craft the infrastructure bill as well as the framework for what became the House’s $3.5 trillion package. Citing the closely watched gubernatorial race in Virginia, where some residents are “real-time voting,” the centrist Democrat stressed Thursday: “It doesn’t help us in Virginia if we can’t get the infrastructure bill done today.
The House began considering the infrastructure measure on Monday, as Pelosi looked to deliver on a promise she made to moderates in her own party to sidestep an earlier revolt. Those centrists, led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), have projected a measure of confidence in recent days, believing that the speaker still can whip the votes — and that some Democrats largely are bluffing when they say they plan to vote against the president’s agenda.
Liberal-leaning lawmakers, meanwhile, had called for delays as they hoped to finalize the second spending package, perhaps even through a Senate vote on the measure. Instead, Biden set out to try to negotiate a deal with Sinema and Manchin, resulting in a flurry of meetings and calls that stretched Pennsylvania Avenue over the past week.
But the talks so far have only revealed the massive gap within the Democratic Party. Manchin and Sinema both appear to have floated significant cutbacks to Democrats’ $3.5 trillion package, including limits on that money that would scale back the universality of programs like free community college. Neither appears to support the exact tax increases Biden seeks, either.
In a statement Thursday, a spokesman for Sinema declined to share more about her positions, other than to say she had communicated her views directly with the White House. “While we do not negotiate through the press — because Sen. Sinema respects the integrity of those direct negotiations — she continues to engage directly in good-faith discussions with both President Biden and Sen. Schumer to find common ground,” said spokesman John LaBombard.
Manchin, meanwhile, publicly has opposed some of Democrats’ plans to fight climate change, believing that some of the proposals to boost clean energy could hamstring coal producers in the coal-heavy state of West Virginia. A document leaked Thursday — first obtained by Politico, and later confirmed by The Washington Post — affirmed that Manchin this summer had communicated to Senate leaders he only supported a $1.5 trillion that significantly scaled back some of his fellow Democrats’ ambitions.
In a long question-and-answer session with reporters at the Capitol, Manchin made clear that the burden for compromise is on those to his left — not him. And he made clear he is willing to use his leverage to constrain the bill’s ambitions.
Without his support, “We wouldn’t have 50 votes,” Manchin noted, before encouraging more liberal Democrats to take out the provisions he opposes and “take that on the campaign trail next year.”
Moderate Democrats still expressed confidence that the infrastructure bill would pass anyway. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), who helped orchestrated the deal that led to the proposal’s consideration this week, told reporters he thought it “will pass.”
“People should never say never here,” he said.
But lawmakers by Thursday afternoon sought to stress that even a failed vote in the House did not spell a death blow for Biden’s broader agenda — an idea that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) described as “total absolute nonsense.”
“The bipartisan infrastructure bill is a popular bill, is a good bill,” Sanders said. “That bill will pass, as soon as we have confirmation for a strong reconciliation bill.”