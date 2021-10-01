Biden for days has labored to nudge the bill to passage from the other end of Pennsylvania Ave: He’s huddled with lawmakers who are key to breaking the stalemate and delivering a central element of the president’s winning push last election to “build back better” from the economic carnage of the coronavirus pandemic.
But his public advocacy and private diplomacy on its own so far have not been enough to unite Democrats, prompting Biden to make his own sort-of House call. Some lawmakers are hopeful a personal, direct plea can help break a logjam that otherwise threatens the fuller $4 trillion spending the president seeks.
The visit to the Capitol comes as two factions in the ever-fractious Democratic caucus continue to stand their ground.
Centrist lawmakers reiterated their belief that the House should vote immediately on the infrastructure package, which already passed the Senate on an overwhelmingly bipartisan basis. And liberal-leaning Democrats signaled they did not plan to budge in their opposition, continuing to use the public-works spending proposal as leverage in a broader fight over the rest of Biden’s economic vision.
For these left-leaning lawmakers, their chief concern is the future of a second, roughly $3.5 trillion package that aims to expand Medicare, combat climate change, provide universal prekindergarten and aid low-income families, all financed through tax increases on wealthy Americans and corporations. Liberals fear the proposal is at risk for significant cuts at the hands of moderates led by Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — and they have held up an infrastructure bill in the meantime as they pursue a deal.
In recent days, Biden and his top aides have tried to step in as political peacemakers, holding a series of meetings at the White House and on Capitol Hill with the two centrists. They’ve discussed ways to whittle down the $3.5 trillion package to an amount that the fuller Democratic Party can support. Without such an agreement — and potentially, a vote on the final bill — liberals have refused to release their blockade on the infrastructure measure.
But a deal so far has eluded Democrats. Emerging from a late-night meeting at the Capitol on Thursday, Manchin instead reiterated his belief that a second economic package should cost $1.5 trillion — a price tag that has enraged liberals because it would force them to dramatically scale back their ambitions.
Hoping to fend off another day of delays, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday began by convening Democrats for an hours-long caucus meeting. But even Democratic leaders including Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), the majority whip, expressed great uncertainty as to whether party lawmakers could resolve their differences and hold a vote on the infrastructure measure later in the day.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told reporters Friday she remains “confident of our numbers” — a signal that the frenzy of the last few days had not whittled down the liberals’ resolve to oppose infrastructure legislation if it is brought to the floor prematurely.
But she also expressed a confidence that eventually Democrats could come to a resolution.
“We’re all working to get to something we can agree on,” she said.