Biden’s rare visit to the Capitol comes as Democrats’ emboldened factions continued to stand their ground. Centrist lawmakers reiterated their belief that the House should vote immediately on an infrastructure package that has already passed the Senate. And liberal-leaning Democrats signaled they did not plan to budge in their opposition, continuing use the public-works spending proposal as leverage in a broader fight over the rest of Biden’s economic agenda.
For these left-leaning lawmakers, their chief concern is the future of a second, roughly $3.5 trillion package that aims to expand Medicare, combat climate change, provide universal prekindergarten and aid low-income families, all financed through tax increases on wealthy Americans and corporations. Liberals fear the package is at risk for significant cuts at the hands of moderates led by Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — and they have held up an infrastructure bill in the meantime as talks with the White House have continued.
But Friday began with still no deal in hand. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told reporters Friday she remains “confident of our numbers” — a signal that the frenzy of the last few days had not whittled down the liberals’ resolve to oppose infrastructure legislation if it is brought to the floor prematurely.