Desperate to find a compromise that can win favor in a narrowly-divided Congress, White House officials have begun contemplating painful trade-offs that could involve shrinking key parts of their agenda. Biden has pitched lawmakers on a compromise of as high as $2.3 trillion, but Manchin has said the legislation should consist of $1.5 trillion in new spending — a position that could slash the administration’s agenda by as much as 60 percent.
The choices are stark: Should tackling rising rates of homelessness be ignored in favor of confronting climate change? Should Democrats prioritize seniors over the poor? Is it more important to reduce the cost of child care or the cost of school meals?
“The president and his team have to make some very tough decisions here. There will have to be some real serious cuts to key priorities,” said Jim Manley, who served as an aide to former Senate Majority Leader Harry M. Reid (D-Nev.). “The cuts required are going to be really ugly and really painful.”
Among the most consequential choices facing the White House and congressional Democrats is whether to execute a handful of policies robustly, or a larger number of major policy ambitions in a temporary way. The second option could also entail sharply limiting who qualifies, further bringing down the price tag.
Either path has major drawbacks. By picking only a few programs to implement, the White House likely would improve its odds of ensuring lasting change through achievements noticed by the public. In private conversations, people close to the White House have argued that choosing a handful of key programs to execute well — and making sure they reach tens of millions of people — would help fortify their ability to withstand attack from future GOP administrations.
Many Democrats view the Affordable Care Act, which Republicans failed to repeal after it extended health insurance to millions, as an instructive example. Social Security and Medicare — which similarly reach most Americans — have also proved impossible for the conservative movement to dislodge. Several officials in both the NEC and the CEA share this view, according to four of the people familiar with internal talks, but it is not clear how widespread that view is held within the administration — or if the president himself agrees.
On Friday, the president said “even a smaller bill can make historic investments” though it was not clear if his preference is for a broader array of temporary programs or a smaller number of programs with permanent funding.
“If Congress needs to shrink the legislation, it is much better to drop the lowest priority programs than to try to do everything,” said Jason Furman, a former Obama administration economist, in an interview. “As tempting as it may be to sunset programs in the hopes they are extended in the future, most of these programs are not popular enough to make extension inevitable or even likely.”
Another economist, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to reflect private conversations, said she had relayed similar advice to the White House.
“What we’re telling them is: You start to whittle down the top-line number, and suddenly you’re not doing any one particular thing well,” this economist said. “You really don’t want to roll out a huge number of programs all poorly.”
Waiting for ‘Manchema’: House liberals grow exasperated with two Democratic senators as Biden agenda struggles
The challenge with pursuing this route, however, is that it would require Democrats to entirely ditch other programs that key parts of the party believe require urgent government investment.
If constrained to $1.5 trillion, Democrats could only fully fund a handful of their most important policy priorities. For instance, Democrats would already come close to reaching that number in spending if, hypothetically, their plans consisted of just three top priorities — tackling climate change, creating a national paid leave program, and extending a tax benefit that alleviates child poverty.
Together, those three initiatives would represent a substantial expansion of the American welfare state, as well as a significant step toward Biden’s goals for combating climate change. But a package that contained only those initiatives would jettison an enormous number of priorities many Democrats campaigned on, including universal prekindergarten, free child care, more affordable housing, and a dramatic expansion of government-funded health care.
Democrats’ health care goals alone could cost in the range of $750 billion if extended over the next decade. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) wants to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on new Obamacare subsidies, while Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wants to spend hundreds of billions of dollars to add dental, vision and hearing benefits to Medicare. Other Democrats, such as Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.), are pushing to expand Medicaid eligibility to poor Americans in Republican-run states that so far have refused to take advantage of extra Medicaid dollars made available under Obamacare.
Health care was a key plank for Democrats in both the 2018 and 2020 campaigns, and failing to meaningfully address the issue could lead to blowback from voters in future elections.
“Democrats have raised expectations for a year about these health care expansions, and it will be very hard to back away from any of them,” said Larry Levitt, executive vice president for health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit focused on health care.
Some people close to the administration argue that Biden would be better off providing temporary funding for a larger number of new initiatives in the reconciliation package and seeing what sticks. Approving programs that only last until the next election also would allow Democrats to make their desire to permanently extend those programs a key selling point in next year’s midterm campaigns.
“In most of these areas, you can get a foot in the door and really create momentum for going forward,” said Dean Baker, an economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, a left-leaning think tank.
House Democrats delay planned vote on $1 trillion infrastructure bill amid dispute between party moderates and liberals
A bigger package also would increase the odds of uniting the fractious Democratic caucus, which holds razor-thin majorities in both the House and Senate.
Economist Larry Summers, who served under presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, pointed to Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal as an example of “getting a lot of things started” and hoping the effective ones persist.
“The lesson of successful democracy is you plant a lot of seeds, and some of them grow really well and some of them don’t,” Summers said. “The New Deal was a lot of different programs, too.”
But other policy experts are skeptical of creating programs that could abruptly expire with no guarantee of extension. The Biden administration has struggled to implement key parts of the economic stimulus plan passed last March, and a rapid timetable for distributing the money could pose added logistical challenges. Since the start of the pandemic, the U.S. government has lurched from one enormous benefit cliff to the next, fueling a sense of unease among the unemployed, whose benefits have stopped and started multiple times.
“You want sustainability, you want permanency, you want to be able to plan ahead of time. By having these cliffs start and stop, you create uncertainty and it makes it hard for families to plan,” said G. William Hoagland, a senior vice president at the Bipartisan Policy Center.
“When you have these cliffs, you have no guarantee that the programs people rely on will continue. It adds a great deal of consternation and angst to what is really a lot of uncertainty on many fronts in the world. It’s uncertainty on top of uncertainty.”
But choosing inaction on critical policies would also invite howls of protest. The White House has, for instance, documented a severe housing shortage, with rents skyrocketing and the number of homeless people increasing during the pandemic. Still, policy experts, lobbyists, and congressional aides believe the administration’s housing proposal, which called for more than $300 billion to build or retrofit over three million housing units, may prove among the first to hit the cutting room floor.
“The whole shrinking of the pie pits Medicare recipients against poor families against home care workers against victims of climate change,” said Faiz Shakir, who was Sanders’ campaign manager. “It makes the working class of America fight over scraps.”