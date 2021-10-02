Many Democrats view the Affordable Care Act, which Republicans failed to repeal after it extended health insurance to millions, as an instructive example. Social Security and Medicare — which similarly reach most Americans — have also proved impossible for the conservative movement to dislodge. Several officials in both the NEC and the CEA share this view, according to four of the people familiar with internal talks, but it is not clear how widespread that view is held within the administration — or if the president himself agrees.