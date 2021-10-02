The Affordable Care Act, which Republicans failed to repeal after it extended health insurance to millions, is as an instructive example, key Democrats say. Social Security and Medicare benefits — which similarly reach a majority of Americans — have also proved next to impossible for conservatives to trim or dislodge. Several officials in both the NEC and the CEA share this view, according to four of the people familiar with internal talks, but it is not clear how widespread that view is held within the administration — or if the president himself agrees.