“The pressures of the industry and the feeling of this hamster wheel of work have just increased and increased because of the ever-expanding need for content because of all of the additional streaming platforms,” said Marisa Shipley, an art department coordinator who is vice president of Local 871 of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. “Right now it does feel like we as crew are being asked to work as much as possible as quickly as possible to give them all the content possible, and crews are at a breaking point.”