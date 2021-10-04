In blocking its advance, Republicans led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have argued Democrats instead should use the process known as reconciliation to lift the cap. Democrats have fiercely resisted this move, which would require them to raise the debt ceiling by a specific amount, potentially exposing them to a flurry of uncomfortable political attacks. “We’re not doing the debt ceiling through reconciliation. Period. End of discussion,” Warren Gunnels, a senior aide to Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), said in an interview last week. Schumer, meanwhile, has described the tactic in the past as “risky,” signaling in recent days Democrats are opposed to relying on reconciliation.