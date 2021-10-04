“The reports of this financial activity by Fed officials raise serious questions about possible conflicts of interest and a reveal a disregard for the public trust,” Warren wrote to SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “They also reflect atrocious judgment by these officials, and an attitude that personal profiteering is more important than the American people’s confidence in the Fed.”
The revelations have raised questions about trading rules for Fed officials — and specifically what regulators at the Fed knew about the markets and financial system as the central bank turbocharged its pandemic-era policy response. Some Fed critics have alleged that such trades also erode public trust in the central bank and, at the very least, distract from its heady responsibility of navigating the economy through a slowing recovery.
Last month, the Fed said it would undertake an ethics review. Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell told lawmakers last week that “the rules, the practices and the disclosure needs to be improved.”
“The appearance is just obviously unacceptable,” Powell said during testimony on Capitol Hill last week.
Kaplan and Rosengren’s financial activities fixed attention on trading by some of the country’s top economic policymakers at a time when they were actively shaping the Fed’s response to the coronavirus crisis. Kaplan traded millions of dollars in individual stocks. And while Rosengren’s trades were on a smaller scale, they nevertheless drew scrutiny, with stakes in four separate real estate investment trusts. Last year, Rosengren’s public speeches and remarks highlighted his concerns for the commercial real estate sector as the economy weathered the coronavirus recession.
On Friday, Bloomberg reported on how Clarida moved between $1 million and $5 million out of a broad-based bond fund to broad-based stock funds on Feb. 27, 2020, according to his disclosure forms. The Fed has said Clarida’s actions were part of a preplanned rebalancing of his portfolio and were similar to activity he disclosed in April 2019.
The events have also fueled debate over who should lead the Fed in the first place. In the coming months, the Biden White House can fill as many as four spots on the Fed board, and there are now two vacancies leading the reserve banks in Boston and Dallas.
During a Senate Banking Committee hearing last week, Warren did not bring up questions about Fed stock-trading policies but called Powell a “dangerous man” because of the Fed’s moves to ease regulation on Wall Street. She became the first senator to oppose him getting a second term. His current term expires early next year, and President Biden has not said whether he will renominate him.