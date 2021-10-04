In a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Warren (D-Mass.) highlighted transactions made by two regional Fed bank presidents, Robert Kaplan and Eric Rosengren, who left their posts last week after revelations of their financial behavior became public. On Friday, Bloomberg News also reported on February 2020 trades made by Fed Vice Chair Richard H. Clarida that came the day before the Fed issued a rare statement saying it would “act as appropriate to support the economy” as the pandemic tightened its grip on the public health and economy.