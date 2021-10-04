Tai plans to seek a telephone call “soon” with her Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He, to discuss U.S. concerns. But after years of ignoring similar complaints from Washington, the administration sees little chance that Beijing will change its ways, they said.
“Our objective is not to escalate trade tensions or double down on the previous administration’s flawed strategy,” one of the senior officials said. “[But] we have to have a strategy that deals with China as it is, rather than as we wish it to be.”
While insisting that China comply with the “phase one” trade deal it signed at a lavish White House ceremony in early 2020, the administration has scrapped former president Donald Trump’s plan to seek a second agreement, designed to limit Beijing’s use of state resources for economic advantage, the officials said.
Instead, the officials said the president is keeping “all options on the table” in the event that China remains on its current path, suggesting the administration could add tariffs or file legal challenges to Chinese actions at the World Trade Organization.
Appearing at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Tai is expected to state that the two nations’ current commercial relationship does not serve U.S. interests. She will sketch a pattern of Chinese market-distorting behavior, including subsidies and forced technology transfers, beginning with its 2001 entry into the WTO.
The administration’s plan to renew trade talks with China comes after its earlier outreach efforts produced little progress toward the U.S. aim of an understanding over how to balance cooperation and competition. Chinese and U.S. diplomats openly clashed during an initial meeting in Alaska. Subsequent visits to China by John F. Kerry, Biden’s climate envoy, and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman also were unproductive.
Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone in September — the first time since February.
The administration officials took pains to contrast Biden’s approach to that of his predecessor, which they called chaotic and ineffective. Biden seeks to shore up U.S. supply lines and promote domestic manufacturing while enlisting U.S. allies in a campaign to press China to drop the subsidies that distort global markets, the officials said.
Administration officials have discussed using Section 301 of a 1974 trade law to mobilize European and Asian allies for a WTO trade complaint over structural elements of the Chinese economy they say disadvantage its trading partners.
Still, at least for now, Biden is maintaining the tariffs of up to 25 percent on roughly $360 billion in U.S. imports from China that Trump imposed beginning in 2018. Answering pleas from the business community, Tai will reinstate a process for U.S. companies to seek an exclusion from paying the tariffs if there is no domestic alternative to the goods they want to import.
Under the phase one trade deal signed last year, China promised to buy an additional $200 billion in U.S. farm, energy and manufactured goods by the end of this year.
“China’s purchases are not close to those legal commitments,” economist Chad Bown, of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said in a recent Twitter post.
Through August, China had placed 89 percent of the required purchases of farm goods, but only 42 percent of stipulated energy buys, said Bown, who has tracked the deal’s progress from its inception.
Xi has moved away from the economic reform and market-opening policies that China adopted in 1978. He has promoted greater Chinese self-reliance in key technologies, including computer chips, and has waged an aggressive campaign to bring major Chinese businesses under greater political control.
The administration has made several moves that have upset the Chinese, including labeling its treatment of Muslims in the Xinjiang region genocide. On Sunday, the State Department blasted China for “provocative military activity” after a record number of fighter jets and bombers in recent days probed Taiwan’s air defense zone.
Chinese officials frequently lash out in response to criticism from abroad. Administration officials and business leaders are uncertain what to expect in the aftermath.
“This isn’t going to be an olive branch to China,” said one business executive, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preserve relationships with administration officials. “If it signals a tougher line, I can only imagine how Beijing will receive this.”