The standoff raised the specter of the same debt ceiling brinkmanship from a decade ago, when Republicans warred with President Barack Obama over federal spending and nearly pushed the nation to default. Just the mere prospect of a nation unable to pay its bills cost the U.S. economy as much as $180 billion and 1.2 million jobs by 2015, according to some experts, as it upended the stock market and stoked anxiety among business leaders. Congress only defused the crisis after adopting significant caps on spending at federal health and education agencies — and on other domestic programs — that only expired this year.