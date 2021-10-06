Also expected in attendance — either virtually or in person — are Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and White House senior adviser Cedric L. Richmond. Chief executives of Citibank, the Nasdaq Composite index, Intel and AARP are also expected to participate, the people said.
Senior Biden aides privately explored whether payments could continue even if U.S. breached debt ceiling
The event comes as the Biden administration seeks to amplify pressure on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to back off his refusal to help Democrats suspend the debt ceiling. The Treasury Department has said it will run out of flexibility to pay all the nation’s obligations on Oct. 18, which economists warn could trigger a global economic calamity. McConnell has demanded that Democrats resolve the matter on their own through the budget procedure known as reconciliation — an approach Democrats have largely ruled out.
“These executives represent some of America’s best-known companies and industries, and they understand firsthand that a default would be economically devastating,” said a White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the event had not yet been made public. “The president will detail the Republican obstruction that has led us to this point, with the GOP refusing to do the right thing and fulfilling its bipartisan responsibility to address the debt limit.”
The business community has up to this point largely stayed above the partisan fray while agreeing with both sides that the debt ceiling impasse must be resolved. But appearing with the White House over the matter appears to signal Wall Street’s frustration with the GOP’s negotiating posture, although it is unclear whether the executives will make explicit criticisms of McConnell.
Dimon, for instance, previously told Reuters that he supports legislation to abolish the debt ceiling. Yellen recently endorsed that position.
“This is like the third time we’ve had to do this — it is a potentially catastrophic event,” Dimon said. “Every single time this comes up, it gets fixed, but we should never even get this close.”
McConnell is unlikely to be swayed by the late pressure from the financial institutions. Senate Republicans, including centrists such as Sens. Mitt Romney (Utah) and Susan Collins (Maine), have made clear in recent days that they are also unwilling to provide Democrats with the votes to lift the debt ceiling. Former GOP treasury secretaries Hank Paulson and Steven Mnuchin spoke with McConnell about the matter in September and privately relayed to the Biden administration that the Senate GOP leader was not bluffing.
Further complicating the strategy is that relations between congressional Republicans and the business community are already at a low point. Many large corporations pulled funding from GOP lawmakers who voted against certifying election results after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, while Republicans have accused corporate America of bending to liberal pressure on a range of issues, such as voting rights. One GOP lobbyist, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private dynamics, said the strategy “fundamentally misses the point … because the chasm between the GOP and corporate America has never been greater.”
If the White House is determined to force McConnell to bend, it has little time to do so. Congress has less than two weeks before Treasury exhausts its “emergency measures” to avert a default on U.S. payments. The Biden administration has thus far also ruled out unilateral measures to avoid the debt ceiling breach, although the president on Tuesday opened the door to changing the rules of the filibuster to resolve the impasse.
“Why not pursue the leverage of the business community earlier? It’s like they want to try everything they can before they do the only thing they can,” said Donald Schneider, who served as chief economist to Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee.
Jo Ann Jenkins, CEO of AARP, is also expected to attend Wednesday’s meeting to warn of the consequences of missed Social Security payments for millions of seniors.