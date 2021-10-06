Further complicating the strategy is that relations between congressional Republicans and the business community are already at a low point. Many large corporations pulled funding from GOP lawmakers who voted against certifying election results after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, while Republicans have accused corporate America of bending to liberal pressure on a range of issues, such as voting rights. One GOP lobbyist, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private dynamics, said the strategy “fundamentally misses the point … because the chasm between the GOP and corporate America has never been greater.”