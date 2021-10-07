The resolution came after a tense few weeks of fighting, which saw Democrats try repeatedly to suspend the country’s debt ceiling — only to falter at the hands of GOP lawmakers. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) led the blockade as part of the party’s broader opposition toward President Biden’s spending agenda, including a still-forming, up-to $3.5 trillion package that GOP lawmakers vehemently opposed.
But McConnell backed down somewhat late Wednesday, offering Democrats a short-term break. Hammered out overnight, the plan would raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion, which will fund federal borrowing until December 3, according to a Senate aide familiar with the agreement who requested anonymity to describe it.
The deal, if approved by both chambers of Congress, would avert a financial crisis with only days to spare ahead of the original October 18 deadline, at which point the U.S. government would have struggled to fulfill its financial obligations — including paying Social Security to seniors, providing tax benefits to families with children, or offering benefits to troops and veterans.
But it also tees up yet another vicious fight between Democrats and Republicans over the future of federal spending, a battle likely to be all the more fierce in the waning hours of the year — when Congress must confront other challenges including an urgent need to fund the government and prevent a shutdown. An existing agreement to fund federal operations also expires in early December.
Adding to the headaches, McConnell has maintained an insistence that Republicans are not going to provide the 10 votes Democrats need to advance a longer-term measure to address the debt ceiling in the narrowly divided chamber, where most legislation requires 60 votes to advance. Instead, he has said Democrats must use reconciliation, a budgetary process that will allow them to move a proposal raising the borrowing cap on their own — a move that the party has rejected.
Schumer has refused to take that route, which he has described as “risky” because it could take too long to complete, putting the country at greater risk for default. Privately, Democrats also acknowledge that reconciliation could open them up to uncomfortable political votes and attacks, especially because it requires them to raise the debt ceiling by a specific amount rather than suspending it outright.
In a sign of the fight to come, though, McConnell took to the floor Thursday to herald their deal as a way to “spare the American people any near-term crisis.” But he repeated they must use reconciliation, unleashing renewed attacks on Democrats for their “reckless taxing and spending spree” in the process.