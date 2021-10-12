For weeks, Manchin and Sinema have offered little insight as to how they would like to reshape the broader spending measure, even as they have huddled privately with Biden. That has frustrated liberals, who have blasted their centrist counterparts for failing to be more forthright with a package they say is widely popular with voters. The bickering is critical for Democrats, who cannot afford to lose more than three votes in the House — and cannot spare any in the Senate — if they hope to deliver Biden a long-sought win.