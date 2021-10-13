The cost-of-living increase, which will impact roughly 70 million people starting in late December and January, is tied to a measure of inflation that has surged this year as prices rise in a U.S. economy emerging from the coronavirus pandemic. Experts caution that millions of seniors will in reality see substantially less than a 6 percent bump, because Medicare Part B premiums are deducted from Social Security beneficiaries’ checks and are tied to seniors’ income.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday that prices rose 0.4 percent in September compared to August. Overall, prices are up 5.4 percent are up over the last year. The “cost of living adjustment” that determines Social Security payment hikes is based on a different measure of inflation, but they both capture similar phenomenon in the economy.
The Social Security benefit increase has averaged about 1.7 percent over the last 10 years. This year’s increase amounts to the biggest since 1982, experts say.
“This is welcome but inadequate — healthcare and prescription drug costs have been going up way faster than seniors’ cost of living. People’s Social Security benefits have been eroding," Nancy Altman, co-director of Social Security Works, a nonprofit group.
Marc Goldwein, a budget expert at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, said the increase in payments could amount to a major new cost for the government. He said the jump could move up the date at which Social Security is projected to become an insolvent by as much as a year, to 2032.
“There’s been huge inflation, so seniors are about to get a big raise. The problem is that’s going to cut into Social Security’s finances,” Goldwein said. “It’s potentially a big new cost."