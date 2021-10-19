In past meetings, Biden has told the two sparring camps of Democrats that they have no choice but to compromise — suggesting that they may have to come to terms with a smaller, roughly $2 trillion package that forces them to scale back their policy priorities. But party lawmakers have agreed on neither the scope of the cuts nor the final price tag for the bill, resulting in a stalemate that has kept Democrats from acting to adopt a measure that many see as critical to their own reelection prospects.