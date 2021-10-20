“I think it’s very possible,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said after meeting with House Democratic lawmakers.
A day before the speech, Biden huddled again with the two warring factions and presented the rough outlines for a compromise package that could total between $1.75 and $1.9 trillion over 10 years. The still-fluid price tag is far less than the $3.5 trillion that some Democrats initially envisioned, as the White House seeks to strike a balance between preserving its priorities and cutting costs to satisfy two centrist holdouts, Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).
The new framework appears to include many of Democrats’ long-sought spending programs, including funds to combat climate change, new initiatives such as paid family and medical leave, and an expansion of Medicare to offer new dental, vision and hearing benefits.
“This was the most detailed conversation with the president going through every line item,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif), who joined the meeting with Biden at the White House, said in an interview late Tuesday. “It was very reassuring to see almost all the progressives’ priorities are going to be part of the framework.”
But many of these programs still have seen significant cuts that could limit their duration or the number of Americans they cover, while others still have not been worked out in full — setting the stage for a frenetic next few days of further negotiations.
Biden’s proposal appears to have eliminated a key program to incentivize clean energy at the behest of Manchin, for example, who had opposed it. Its omission angered some liberal-leaning lawmakers, who exited the meeting with the president on Tuesday evening calling on the White House to take a more aggressive stance to combat climate change.
“So my message to the president is, you just can’t give up,” said Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), who spoke with reporters after huddling with Biden on Tuesday. “You certainly can’t give up on the goal of 50 percent emission reductions by the end of this decade because if you do, we’ve got a planetary crisis here.”
The Medicare expansion similarly could see cuts that affect its ability to offer new benefits in the way that lawmakers including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) once envisioned. A plan to provide universal prekindergarten remains intact, but Democrats could end up shelving a related effort to provide two years of community college to Americans. And a proposal to extend expanded child tax credits has been scaled back, as lawmakers now look to authorize it only for the next year rather than permanently.
With a potential, new road map in hand, House Democratic leaders convened privately Wednesday to discuss their next steps. In a sign of the long slog on the horizon, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the leader of the left-leaning Congressional Progressive Caucus, exited the session stressing that “nothing is agreed to until everything is agreed to by everyone.”
But she also sounded an upbeat note about the talks still to come, telling reporters: “The discussions are moving. We feel good, we feel positive it’s moving in the right direction.”
Asked if most Democrats are comfortable with a new, lower price tag put forward by Biden, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) sounded a similar note — saying he “wouldn’t put it” that way even as he acknowledged “members are in a position where they want to get something done.”
“They understand that you’ve got to get everybody in the tent, because we have very close margin,” Hoyer continued. “I think they’ll accommodate that.”
It also remains unclear if the new proposal might bring together the likes of Sanders and Manchin, who have put aside their weeks of public sparring in recent days to meet privately over a potential compromise. Sinema, meanwhile, has continued to stay mum, opting to skip a lunch on Tuesday where Senate Democrats discussed their economic agenda — and exited with a pledge to try to craft a deal this week.
“It’s up to Sinema and Manchin to see where they’re going to be willing to draw the line,” said Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.) said after House Democrats met Wednesday. He said Pelosi at that session reminded Democrats the number “that we started off with is not going to be the final number,” adding: “But the number that we do have will have significant, significant impacts in every single category that matters.”