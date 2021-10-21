For many Democrats, those new spending initiatives include a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reinvigorate social safety net programs that help workers and families, especially those at lower incomes. Democrats have put forward plans to offer enhanced tax credits to parents, for example, and a bevy of efforts that could help them find and pay for child care. In doing so, party lawmakers have put great weight in paid leave as well, arguing the United States is one of the worst in the world at providing such robust, consistent benefits to its workers.