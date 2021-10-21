“These tough new rules raise the bar high in order to assure the public we serve that all of our senior officials maintain a single-minded focus on the public mission of the Federal Reserve,” Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said in a statement Thursday.
Pressure builds on Fed, Powell over stock trading among top officials as independent probe is underway
Over the past month, a set of stock trading scandals resulted in two Fed leaders exiting their posts, plus an independent inspector general investigation probing whether the officials’ behavior violated ethics rules and the law. Fed officials said that inspector general investigation is expected to look backward on financial activities from 2020, while Thursday’s announcement is meant to set a new internal Fed rule book moving forward.
The ethics questions have roiled public trust in the Fed at a tricky time in the economic recovery, as inflation is high and progress in the job market has slowed. The stock trading questions have also weighed on the central bank amid looming questions of who the White House will pick to lead the Fed once Powell’s first term expires in February.
Furthermore, to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest in the timing of officials’ investment decisions, policymakers and senior staff will have to provide 45 days advanced notice for purchases and sales of securities, obtain prior approval for purchases and sales of securities, and hold investments for at least one year, Fed officials said. No purchases or sales will be allowed during periods of “heightened financial market stress,” according to the Fed.
Fed officials said that some board officials will likely have to divest some of their investments to comply with the new rules.
Reserve bank presidents will also be required to publicly disclose financial transactions within 30 days, which is already required of Fed board members as senior staff.
The stricter requirements mean that officials would not be allowed to purchase individual stocks, hold investments in individual bonds, hold investments in agency securities or enter into derivatives. Fed officials said Thursday that more details would be forthcoming and may take some time given the scope of the changes.