“These tough new rules raise the bar high in order to assure the public we serve that all of our senior officials maintain a single-minded focus on the public mission of the Federal Reserve,” Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said in a statement Thursday.
Pressure builds on Fed, Powell over stock trading among top officials as independent probe is underway
Scrutiny on the central bank intensified since two Fed regional bank presidents — Robert Kaplan and Eric Rosengren — exited their posts last month amid revelations of their trades during the pandemic. Kaplan’s trading activity included 27 individual stocks, funds or alternative asset holdings, each valued at more than $1 million. Rosengren’s trading activities were on a much smaller scale but included stakes in four real estate investment trusts, at a time when Rosengren was publicly raising concerns for the commercial real estate sector.
After those revelations became public, the Fed announced an independent review by the central bank’s inspector general over whether that behavior complied with ethics rules and the law. Meanwhile, the Fed also pledged to revisit and change its internal rules, with Powell saying the existing guidelines were clearly inadequate “to the task of really sustaining the public’s trust in us."
The inspector general investigation is ongoing. Fed officials Thursday said that inquiry is expected to look backward on financial activities from 2020, while the Fed’s latest announcement is meant to set a new internal rule book moving forward.
The ethics questions have roiled public trust in the Fed at a tricky time in the economic recovery, as inflation is high and progress in the job market has slowed. The stock trading questions have also weighed on the central bank amid looming questions of who the White House will pick to lead the Fed once Powell’s first term expires in February.
Fed officials are privy to extremely sensitive information that can cause movements in the markets and influence the value of investments, which is why their deliberations are kept confidential. As a result, Fed officials didn’t just have to consider what kind of behavior could violate ethics and the law. They also had to answer what types of financial activity could pose a conflict of interest — or even the slightest appearance of one — for some of the country’s most powerful economic officials.
For example, what could happen if a transaction itself doesn’t break the rules, but looks suspicious based on other circumstances? This month, Bloomberg News reported on February 2020 trades made by Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida that came the day before the Fed issued a rare statement saying it would “act as appropriate to support the economy.”
To that end, policymakers and senior staff will have to give 45 days advance notice for any purchases and sales of securities. They will also have to obtain prior approval for purchases and sales of securities from Fed ethics officials. And they must hold investments for at least one year, Fed officials said.
Also, no purchases or sales will be allowed during periods of “heightened financial market stress,” according to the Fed.
Fed officials said that some board officials will probably have to divest some of their investments to comply with the new rules.
Reserve bank presidents will also be required to publicly disclose financial transactions within 30 days, which is already required of Fed board members as senior staff.
The stricter requirements mean that officials would not be allowed to purchase individual stocks, hold investments in individual bonds, hold investments in agency securities or enter into derivatives. Fed officials said Thursday that more details would be forthcoming and may take some time given the scope of the changes.