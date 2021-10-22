But even as Democrats seized control of the White House and Congress, they haven’t been able to fully coalesce around a tax and spending plan — with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) expressing opposition to a rise in tax rates.
Now, an unexpected compromise appears to be emerging over the billionaire tax proposal. Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) is drafting the plan, but both senior Biden officials and other senior Democrats are cautiously optimistic Sinema and other centrist lawmakers support the effort, according to interviews with three congressional aides and two administration officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to reflect sensitive negotiations.
“The Billionaires Income Tax is about fairness and showing the American people taxes aren’t mandatory for them and optional for the wealthiest people in the country,” Wyden said in a statement. “No working person in this country thinks it’s right that billionaires can pay no taxes for years on end, and sometimes never at all.”
The proposal would be incorporated into the reconciliation bill that Democrats hope to pass soon and could help offset the roughly $2 trillion the bill is likely to spend over 10 years on a variety of new federal programs.
The administration recently briefed congressional Democrats on a series of other new sources of revenue that would raise trillions of dollars without increasing the corporate tax rate. Those include higher tax enforcement through the Internal Revenue Service and a new 15 percent minimum tax on corporations, among other measures.
The billionaire plan still faces obstacles. House Democrats in particular have balked at it, given they already advanced a roughly $2 trillion tax package that included rate hikes on the rich and on corporations. Some tax experts are also wary of creating a complicated new system of taxation in a matter of days. House Ways and Means Chair Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.) said the Wyden plan could “become really complex.”
“When you do rates, they’re efficient and they’re easily implemented. Unlike the more esoteric ideas of taxing this or taxing that, rates are simple by nature. People understand them,” Neal said. “There’s only one proposal on revenue that has passed a legislative body. It’s ours.”
Currently, wealthy Americans do not have to pay taxes on vast accumulations of wealth because they are only taxed once the asset is sold. Billionaires often borrow against their non-taxed assets, which allows them to spend enormous sums of money while effectively paying very low taxes relative to their income and worth.
Under the “Billionaire Income Tax” proposal, a summary of which was obtained by The Washington Post, the federal government would require billionaires to pay taxes on the increased value of their assets such as stocks on an annual basis, regardless of whether they sell those assets. Billionaires would also be able to take deductions for the annual loss in value of those assets.
It would also set up a system for taxing assets that are not easily tradable, like real estate. The tax would apply to billionaires and people earning over $100 million in income three years in a row.
The White House’s legislative ambitions have generally narrowed in recent weeks as Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) demand major cuts to the spending size of the legislation. But the Democratic centrists have appeared open in recent days to aggressively taxing America’s billionaires — typically a demand of the left.
Sinema has balked at seemingly more modest proposals to raise tax rates on wealthy individuals and big corporations, and they appear to have fallen out of the legislation. That has led to surprising renewed exploration of taxing billionaires, in part because there may be political upside for Democrats in training the tax hikes on the extremely rich — most of whom live in California and New York, rather than swing-states — rather than on the merely rich.
A spokesman for Sinema, John LaBombard did not confirm or deny her support for the billionaire tax. The spokesman said in a statement that the senator “is committed to ensuring everyday families can get ahead and that we continue creating jobs. She has told her colleagues and the president that simply raising tax rates will not in any way address the challenge of tax avoidance or improve economic competitiveness.”
White House officials have been involved in crafting the plan, while officials at the Department of Treasury have provided guidance as well, people familiar with the matter said. Biden has already publicly endorsed the concept.
“This is a fundamentally new tax system that would extend only to billionaires,” said Steve Rosenthal, a tax expert at the Tax Policy Center, a nonpartisan think-tank. “And the billionaires will be challenged by it, both by the new taxes and by complying with the new rules.”