Ultimately, however, the party appears to be pursuing the more diffuse approach. While free community college appears to be out of the plan, Democrats say they remain intent on pursuing virtually all of their biggest programs, at least for now. While, some administration officials agree that it would be better to implement a few large-scale programs, the White House needs every Democrat in the House and Senate to support the legislation for it to pass, and no Democrat wants his or her particular priority axed entirely.