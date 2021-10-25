Lawmakers continue to wrestle with some of the core elements of their still-forming bill, including Democrats’ plans to try to expand Medicare to cover dental, vision and hearing benefits. Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-WVa.) reiterated his opposition to that proposal on Monday and a related effort to try to expand Medicaid coverage, even as he told reporters that he thinks Democrats can finalize the broad contours of the spending package this week.
“As far as conceptually, we should,” Manchin said.
Such a deal could unite the party’s sparring liberals and moderates, including Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who for months have angered their fellow Democrats by seeking cuts to the sweeping measure once valued at $3.5 trillion. It could also open the door for Democrats to move a second proposal — a roughly $1.2 trillion bill to upgrade the country’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports and Internet connections — and send it to Biden’s desk as soon as this week.
The two initiatives together form the beating heart of Biden’s economic agenda, which Democrats see as critical for revitalizing a country still reeling from the pandemic while shoring up their political prospects in the fast-approaching 2022 election. Underscoring the stakes, the president is set to deliver his next public sales pitch for the two tranches of spending later Monday, with two events scheduled later in New Jersey.
Democrats also hope to shore up the spending ahead of Biden’s planned trip soon to Glasgow, Scotland, for what some experts see as the most significant summit on climate change in nearly a quarter century. Both of the president’s economic proposals contain new programs to combat emissions and promote cleaner energy, which the White House hopes to brandish on a global stage as it tries to encourage other countries to fight global warming more aggressively.
With the fate of his first-term agenda hanging in the balance, Biden on Monday sounded another optimistic note, telling reporters as he boarded Air Force One that the talks over the weekend “went well.”
“Today, I’m heading to New Jersey to highlight the need for my Build Back Better Agenda and Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal,” he later tweeted. “This is our moment to invest in American families, revitalize our nation’s infrastructure, and win the competition for the 21st century.”
Sinema’s silence on spending bill vexes many Democrats while she digs in on talks out of public view
The days ahead offer the opportunity for a major breakthrough for Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress, after party leaders confronted firsthand the tough political reality of governing with only a narrow majority in the House and Senate.
The stalemate centers on what Democrats initially hoped would be a $3.5 trillion package to expand Medicare coverage, combat climate change, introduce new paid leave and child care benefits, offer universal pre-kindergarten and overhaul the U. S. tax code. Manchin and Sinema have objected to core elements of that plan, forcing Democrats back to scale back their ambitions to secure their must-have votes. The battle has proven all encompassing, precluding House from adopting a second, separate set of infrastructure investments — a bipartisan plan that liberals have held hostage to maximize their political leverage in the ongoing talks.
Democrats appeared to reach early political breakthroughs last week, as they began to whittle down their package to a size that the two moderate holdouts could support. Biden personally presented a plan to lawmakers between $1.75 trillion and $1.9 trillion, though Democrats increasingly have come to believe they are likely to secure a number on the lower end of that range.
To bring that price tag down to size, the president’s early outline presented substantial policy trade offs to party lawmakers. It put them on verge of securing new spending to offer universal pre-kindergarten, for example, but not free community college. It proposed to expand many federal safety net programs, but some of the proposals, including an extension of recently expanded tax credits for families with children, but only at lower amounts and for shorter periods of time than once envisioned.
Democrats also made significant progress in addressing long-simmering disputes over how to pay for the package. But Biden’s top aides signaled a willingness to concede one of this top priorities — a plan to raise rates on corporations and wealthy Americans, which would have unwound the tax cuts enacted under former President Donald Trump in 2017. Instead, the president began exploring other measures targeting the ultrawealthy, specifically to assuage Sinema, who opposes rate increases. She has labored alongside the likes of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) in recent days on what could be a new wealth tax on billionaires.
But much also remains unresolved, even after Biden huddled with Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) during a lengthy, meeting at his Delaware home on Sunday. That includes paid leave, as Manchin continues to fight its inclusion in the package, according to two people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to describe the private talks. Party lawmakers already have had to scale back their ambitions from 12 weeks of leave to 4 weeks, as they try to lower the overall cost of the bill, angering liberals who have vowed to expand the program.
Manchin on Monday declined to offer his specific concerns on paid leave.
Similarly in jeopardy are Democrats’ proposal to expand Medicare to cover dental, vision and hearing benefits, an idea chiefly championed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Manchin also has fought this plan, leading to considerable haggling in recent days over whether Democrats might replace their attempts to offer new coverages with a voucher program that might help seniors offset their medical costs. Another long-held Democratic priority, empowering Medicare to negotiate lower drug costs, faces its own objections from a wide array of moderates in the House and Senate — along with a barrage of lobbying from the pharmaceutical industry.