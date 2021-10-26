For now, though, the persistent battles continued to bog down Democrats’ signature economic initiative. And they presented new obstacles for the future of a separate measure to improve the nation’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports and Internet connections. The latter proposal cleared the Senate in August, but it remains imperiled in the House, where left-leaning lawmakers on Tuesday maintained that they will not vote on one without the other — raising the odds that a resolution on Biden’s agenda could slip by another week.