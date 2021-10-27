“An agreement is within arm’s length, and we are hopeful that we can come to a framework agreement by the end of today,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.
Party leaders still have plenty of policy battles to resolve, including lingering fights over proposals to expand Medicare, lower the cost of prescription drugs, provide paid leave to millions of Americans and finance the package through a series of tax increases. The disputes stem in large part from two moderate holdouts, Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who huddled anew with the White House late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
Even Manchin on Wednesday said a deal is “absolutely” possible by day’s end, a symbolic achievement as President Biden prepares to depart on a foreign tour later this week where he hoped to tout the new investments, including those that aim to combat climate change. But an actual vote on the spending package still seemed far off, as Democrats continued to whittle down a sprawling economic initiative once valued at $3.5 trillion.
Absent legislative text, a powerful bloc of liberal-leaning lawmakers said Wednesday they remain unwilling to loosen their blockade on a second, separate measure that aims to invest $1.2 trillion in the nation’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports and Internet connections. The infrastructure measured cleared the Senate on a bipartisan basis in August, but it remains stalled in the House, where the Congressional Progressive Caucus has used it as leverage to ensure its other priorities aren’t weakened at the hands of spending-weary centrists in the Senate.
In an interview, Jayapal said caucus leaders met last night and affirmed that they aren’t willing to move one without the other. Otherwise, the congresswoman said their signature economic initiative could fall victim to significant delays, which she described as “another way to kill the bill.”
“We have to have the full legislative text and the vote,” she said, noting “dozens” of her members would vote against infrastructure if the House tries to move the two proposals independently. “What I want is the two bills moving together at the same time.”
For now, the already frenetic negotiations among Democrats in Congress and at the White House continued into Wednesday morning. Democrats began to speculate anew that Biden himself could pay another visit to Capitol Hill, weeks after he sought to steer his own party away from a similar political showdown in the House over his economic agenda.
The president has sought to try to secure at least the outlines of a spending deal before departing Thursday, heading to the Group of 20 meeting of world leaders in Rome this weekend, followed by an international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.
Democrats have closed in on critical elements of the tax-and-spending package, including around $500 billion in funds to combat global warming, even as they continue to haggle over exactly how they plan to reduce carbon emissions. They have similarly found broad agreement on boosting child care, including providing new, free prekindergarten for millions of Americans aged three and four.
But some of their most ambitious plans remain the subject of continued sparring. Manchin has expressed skepticism about Democrats’ plans to provide paid family and medical leave to millions of Americans, even after the party scaled back the benefits to 4 weeks from 12 weeks. With no immediate sign of a solution, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Wednesday raised the possibility Democrats may have to jettison sick leave and offer only limited benefits for new parents with children.
“It’s not looking good, and I wish it were otherwise,” she said. “We’re still trying to talk about” family leave.
Schumer, meanwhile, said he is still working with Sen. Bernie Sanders to ensure the package expands Medicare benefits so they cover dental, vision and hearing.
And Democrats labored anew to resolve their internal war over how to finance the new spending, after Sinema objected to Biden’s earlier plan to raise rates on corporations and wealthy Americans. Lawmakers led by Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Warren and Sinema herself on Tuesday and early Wednesday backed a slew of new funding mechanisms. One would include a new minimum tax on corporations and another would create a special tax that targets billionaires.
But that latter proposal — which would hit roughly 700 of the wealthiest Americans, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk — seemed to trouble Manchin (Bezos owns The Washington Post). Speaking to reporters, Manchin called it “very convoluted,” but also expressed some openness to a 15 percent “patriotic tax” on the wealthy, which he did not explain.
“I don’t like the connotation we’re targeting different people,” he said.
The skirmishes did not appear to unnerve Democratic leaders. Pelosi told a closed-door meeting of her top deputies that the party is still in “pretty good shape.”
“In the next couple of hours, I will be communicating with you on our path from here to there … depending on what happens at the White House,” the speaker told lawmakers, according to a person in the room who requested anonymity to describe the private conversation.
In doing so, Pelosi said it is critical to “have the trust, the confidence” in the spending package particularly so that the House can forge ahead on the related infrastructure package in the days ahead.
Once they reach a deal, Manchin on Wednesday called on Congress to take the next step on that public-works package. “We owe it to the president to move forward,” Manchin said, calling on lawmakers to “take a vote on that.”
With so much in flux, however, Jayapal said it is more critical than ever for left-leaning lawmakers to have solid legislative language as they seek to avoid a scenario in which they adopt an infrastructure bill and then see the Senate’s two centrists quickly backtrack.
“Had the Progressive Caucus not stood up and fought or the entirely of the president’s agenda, we would not be here,” Jayapal said, adding there had been more negotiations in the “last two weeks than we have had in the last six months.”