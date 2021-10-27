Absent legislative text, a powerful bloc of liberal-leaning lawmakers said Wednesday they remain unwilling to loosen their blockade on a second, separate measure that aims to invest $1.2 trillion in the nation’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports and Internet connections. The infrastructure measured cleared the Senate on a bipartisan basis in August, but it remains stalled in the House, where the Congressional Progressive Caucus has used it as leverage to ensure its other priorities aren’t weakened at the hands of spending-weary centrists in the Senate.