That’s forced automakers worldwide to slash production because they can’t get enough chips to power all the newest technology in their cars. The global auto industry will produce nearly 4 million fewer vehicles than planned this year because of the shortages, according to the consulting firm AlixPartners. By July, only 1.2 million new cars were on U.S. dealers’ lots, down from 3.5 million before the pandemic, according to data provider Cox Automotive.