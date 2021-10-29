But the announcement came without a pledge of any new funding, inviting criticisms from those already furious that the rich nations of the world are doing too little to help poor countries still being ravaged by the coronavirus.
“We remain committed to build on the lessons learned from the covid-19 crisis to increase investment into longer term health capacity,” the G-20 health and finance ministers said in a joint statement. “We expect the Task Force to report on how health and finance collaboration can strengthen efforts to prevent, detect, and respond to future health emergencies with cross-border potential.”
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Indonesia’s Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati had written the G-20 earlier in the month seeking support for the new initiative. Yellen and Sri Mulyani had asked for the G-20 leaders to commit to “ensuring the financing capacity” of the development banks, such as the World Bank, for meeting pandemic threats.
“The current pandemic revealed a lack of readiness at the country level and a lack of coordination among us,” Yellen and Sri Mulyani said. “For this reason, we strongly support launching a forum where health and finance ministers could begin the work of facilitating global cooperation and coordinating prevention, detection, information sharing, and, if needed, response.”
Some economists said the measure was not enough, particularly at a time when the existing pandemic devastates poorer countries. Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel Prize winning economist at Columbia University, criticized the wealthy nations of the G-20, saying: “People are dying today — to talk about preparing for ‘the next one’ to me is unforgivable.”
Lawrence Gostin, a professor of global health law at Georgetown Law, said he was underwhelmed by the announcement.
“This is a document that says all of the right words and provides no clear pathway for a solution,” Gostin said. The G-20 has had an “extraordinarily bad track record” of providing financing for global health preparedness, Gostin said, and has failed to take an all-of-government approach. This new body, which will not be led by heads of state, also lacks political heft, he said.