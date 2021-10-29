The G-20 includes nations like the United States, France, Italy, Russia, Brazil, China, India, Japan, and a number of others.
But the announcement came without a pledge of any new funding, inviting criticisms from those already furious that the rich nations of the world are doing too little to help poor countries still being ravaged by the coronavirus.
“We remain committed to build on the lessons learned from the covid-19 crisis to increase investment into longer term health capacity,” the G-20 health and finance ministers said in a joint statement. “We expect the Task Force to report on how health and finance collaboration can strengthen efforts to prevent, detect, and respond to future health emergencies with cross-border potential.”
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Indonesia’s Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati had written the G-20 earlier in the month seeking support for the new initiative. Yellen and Sri Mulyani had asked for the G-20 leaders to commit to “ensuring the financing capacity” of the development banks, such as the World Bank, for meeting pandemic threats.
“The current pandemic revealed a lack of readiness at the country level and a lack of coordination among us,” Yellen and Sri Mulyani said. “For this reason, we strongly support launching a forum where health and finance ministers could begin the work of facilitating global cooperation and coordinating prevention, detection, information sharing, and, if needed, response.”
The coronavirus pandemic, which was detected in China in 2019 but moved quickly across the globe in 2020, exposed major lapses in coordination between countries as they struggled to determine the best responses. Countries also clashed over access to treatments, protective equipment and data.
Some economists said the G-20 measure was not enough, particularly at a time when the existing pandemic devastates poorer countries. Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel Prize winning economist at Columbia University, criticized the wealthy nations of the G-20, saying: “People are dying today — to talk about preparing for ‘the next one’ to me is unforgivable.”
J. Stephen Morrison, director of the Global Health Policy Center at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) also expressed disappointment in the G20 announcement, 20 months into the pandemic after “plenty of good analysis about what is failing and what needs to happen.”
The WHO, Morrison said, has demonstrated it does not have the authority and gravitas to tackle these kinds of threats in a fragmented world, in which global powers cannot agree. He also expressed concern that the lack of financing in the G20 plan will deflate enthusiasm from the Biden administration.
The initiative will shift to a “coalition of the willing” approach, Morrison suggested, noting that the United States and Norway are already in talks at the UN.
Lawrence Gostin, a professor of global health law at Georgetown Law, said he was underwhelmed by the announcement.
“This is a document that says all of the right words and provides no clear pathway for a solution,” Gostin said. The G-20 has had an “extraordinarily bad track record” of providing financing for global health preparedness, Gostin said, and has failed to take an all-of-government approach. This new body, which will not be led by heads of state, also lacks political heft, he said.
David Miliband, president of the International Rescue Committee and former foreign secretary of the United Kingdom, tweeted his disappointment.
“The G20 can’t claim to offer global leadership if it can’t agree on urgent measures to end the pandemic,” Miliband tweeted. “In the high stakes race of vaccinations vs. variants, relying on ad hoc accountability & unpredictable financing is too risky.”
In some ways the efforts draw attention to existing systemic failings in the approach to pandemic preparedness, said David Peters, chair of the Department of International Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
“It’s good that the efforts should strengthen a global health architecture, but we should also recognize that we don’t really have a global health architecture," Peters wrote in an email. “Architecture implies design. We have global health organizational sprawl, with elements of good architectural ideas within a fragmented and deeply flawed system.”
The pandemic offered an opportunity to unite behind shared goals that has not been met by Friday’s announcement, experts said.
“We are beyond the time of meeting to do careful thinking,” Morrison said. “We know what the issues are. What’s needed is action at a high level.”