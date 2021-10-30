“What it will provide is a level playing field globally, where companies and countries can compete on the basis of their innovative ideas, fundamentals, the quality of workforce and their business environments,” Yellen told CNBC on Friday. “Countries around the globe have decided that to finance the public infrastructure investments that they need to invest in their people, and not to have all of the burden of raising taxes full on workers … this is a way to make sure that all countries in a fair way.”