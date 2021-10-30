Behind the scenes, she and Manchin have discussed a wide array of ideas — including limits on paid-leave benefits that might have provided the aid only to new parents. In a later interview, Gillibrand acknowledged the approach as imperfect, given the fact that it threatened to leave out a majority of Americans who take leave as a result of an illness experienced by themselves or a loved one. But she said it presented an option that might have opened the door for more legislating down the road.