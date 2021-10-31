Still, thorny national divisions persist. Key questions remain about how to resolve disputes between countries over who receives the revenue from the part of the deal related to raising new revenue from firms operating in their countries with no physical presence. Other concerns remain among some experts that the agreement could in fact represent a bad deal for countries in parts of the developing world, because to receive these new revenue the nations have to give up their existing taxes on tech companies. A handful of poorer countries with large populations, including Nigeria and Pakistan, have resisted joining the agreement, although most of the African countries have in fact endorsed the pact.