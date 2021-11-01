Speaking to reporters, Manchin lamented some of the “social” spending in the still-forming package, the means by which Democrats have crafted it and the potential that it could add to the government’s debt while intensifying inflation. He called for more time to evaluate its fiscal impacts.
“I will not support a bill that is this consequential without thoroughly understanding the impact it will have on our national debt, our economy and the American people,” Manchin said. “Every elected representative needs to know what they are voting for and the impact it has, not only on their constituents, but the entire country.”
“I’m open to supporting a final bill that helps move our country forward," the senator added. “But I’m equally open to voting against a bill that hurts our country."
In doing so, Manchin also defied liberal House Democrats, who have refused to vote on a parallel measure to improve the nation’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports and internet connections. These left-leaning lawmakers, represented by the powerful Congressional Progressive Caucus, have held up in the infrastructure plan in the hopes of securing Manchin’s firm commitment on their other spending priorities — a tactic that the senator rebuked Monday.
“Holding this bill hostage is not going to work,” he said, urging an immediate vote on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan.
Manchin statement statement arrived less than a week after Biden scaled back his original spending ambitions in a bid to win over skeptical moderates, including Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who had opposed the price tag and policy scope of Democrats’ earlier endeavor.
It also immediately threw into doubt a plan in the House to vote this week on both of Biden’s long-sought economic packages. Liberal lawmakers have held firm in insisting that the House must vote on both bills in tandem, a prospect that seemed unlikely given Manchin’s refusal on Monday to offer his clear support for new spending.
“The political games have to stop," Manchin said.