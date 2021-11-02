With immigration, meanwhile, Democrats continued to scramble to devise a way to advance their policy priorities that meshed with the strict rules they plan to invoke to pass the $1.75 trillion package in the Senate. Party lawmakers hope in the coming days to make their third and likely final case to the chamber’s parliamentarian on a proposal that would provide work permits to undocumented immigrants, but not a pathway to citizenship, which has already struck down for not following budgetary rules.