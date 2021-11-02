Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced the agreement at a news conference after a private meeting of party lawmakers, marking a potential end to a battle between liberals and moderates over a policy priority that many Democrats pitched over the course of the 2020 presidential election.
“Fixing prescription drug prices consistently has been a top issue for Americans year after year,” Schumer said. “We’ve heard this from people across the country … Today we’ve taken a massive step forward in helping alleviate that problem.”
Under the deal, the U.S. government would gain the ability to negotiate some drug prices on behalf of seniors who participate in Medicare. At first, it would only cover a limited class of the 10 most expensive drugs, including medicines that help care for cancer patients, starting in 2023, according to lawmakers including Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), who helped negotiate the deal.
Democrats also plan to impose special, new caps on how much seniors would have to pay for insulin, which would be set at $35, seeking to help diabetes patients beset by sky-high price increases in recent years. And their deal includes “anti-price gouging penalties,” which the senator explained as rebates pack back to Medicare when drug companies raise prices more than inflation. The penalties also apply to commercial health insurance plans, though the details are unclear.
“The prohibition on negotiation has almost been like a curse,” Wyden said. “There was a sense the government had its hands tied behind its back. And now a precedent is being set that starting right out of the gate there’s going to be negotiation on the most expensive drugs — cancer drugs, arthritis drugs, anticoagulants.”
“Once you set a precedent … you are really turning an important corner,” he said.
Much is still unknown about the plan, which had not been released in full by Tuesday afternoon. But it marked a potential resolution to one of the thorniest fights still remaining around Democrats’ still-forming $1.75 trillion package, which broadly aims to overhaul the country’s health care, education, climate and tax laws. Even Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who had opposed an earlier version of Democrats’ drug pricing plans, offered her support for the deal, as did other Democrats.
The agreement came shortly after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told her caucus that negotiators were nearing a deal on a slew of outstanding items, including prescription drugs, plans to combat climate change, and changes to the immigration system.
The developments could open the door for the House to vote as soon as this week on the $1.75 trillion tax-and-spending measure as well as a separate, second package to improve the nation’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports and Internet connections. Behind the scenes, Pelosi has pushed Democrats to wrap up work on writing the bill as soon as possible, setting in motion a plan by which the chamber could vote perhaps on Thursday.
But Pelosi did not lay down a specific timeline in her public comments or private talks with lawmakers, a reflection of the uncertainty that has plagued the party for days. Repeatedly, Democratic leaders have said they are close to delivering President Biden his signature spending initiatives — only to be stymied by their own internal disputes.
The prospect of another such setback arose Monday, when Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) — a moderate who repeatedly has sought to whittle down Democrats’ ambitions — signaled he still is not comfortable with the $1.75 trillion package. He lamented its inclusion of potential budgetary gimmicks, fretted the speed at which Democratic leaders are trying to adopt it, and said he needed more time to study its overall fiscal impact.
“I’m negotiating in good faith,” a perturbed Manchin told reporters on Tuesday. Asked if it is reasonable for the House to vote this week, the senator replied: “The House can do whatever it wants to do … I think I was very clear yesterday.”
The president personally has invested time and political capital into crafting the $3 trillion set of bills that he wants to clear the narrowly divided House and Senate, a process that only has exposed the deep divisions among Democrats’ ranks — and the ever-worsening deficit of distrust among them.
In recent days, the wrangling has taken on added electoral significance as well. The first test to the party’s central contention — that its political future rests on their ability to deliver transformational new spending — arrives Tuesday as Virginians head to the polls in what has become a bitter and close gubernatorial contest. Some Democrats see it as a bellwether for the Biden agenda, and others stress it speaks to the potential perils in Democrats’ continued delays.
“I'm still very hopeful we're going to have a good day today in Virginia,” said Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.). But I've been saying for a couple weeks, I don't know why we wouldn't have given the president, the country, and for that matter … [Democratic candidate] Terry McAuliffe, the win on infrastructure a month ago.”
Instead, the public-works spending plan remains bogged down in the House after clearing the Senate on a bipartisan basis in August. Liberal lawmakers have helped up the package as leverage in negotiations with Manchin over their other $1.75 trillion initiative, a tactic that has helped Democrats inch closer to a deal — even as it newly provokes public frustration from Manchin.
Many Democrats over the past day have shrugged off Manchin's latest comments, believing the House could still act imminently on the two bills. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Tuesday responded by lamenting the fact that the “so-called negotiations have gone on week after week, month after month.”
Citing its support among the American public, Sanders added that Democrats still needed to make the package stronger — but hoped to act expediently.
“It's finally got to come to an end,” he said, pledging to try to push for a vote in the Senate “hopefully next week.”
But moderate party lawmakers in the chamber did later echo Manchin’s spending concerns, seeking an official tabulation of the $1.75 trillion proposal to see if its financing mechanisms — including a new surtax on millionaires — fully offset its costs.
“I think we ought to have 72 hours to look at it,” Rep. Jim Costa (D-Calif.) said late Monday. He added moderates would be more “comfortable” if they could vote after they have an estimate in hand from the Congressional Budget Office, particularly given the “so many changes in such a short period of time.”
In the meantime, talks about the scope of that measure continued behind closed doors on Tuesday, though lawmakers seemed encouraged by their progress. Democrats appeared especially optimistic about their ability to achieve a prescription drug pricing compromise, after Biden initially omitted the longtime priority from the original $1.75 trillion blueprint he presented to House Democrats last week.
In a sign of the potential promise in such a deal, Sinema offered praise in a statement from her spokesman on Tuesday, which called it “historic.” Earlier, Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.) — a key holdout on House Democrats’ more sweeping prescription drug pricing legislation — is supportive of a yet-to-be announced deal, according to his spokesperson Allie Polaski. And still a third Democrat who opposed the chamber’s more sweeping plan, Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) is “confident a deal is within reach,” according to a spokesperson.
With immigration, meanwhile, Democrats continued to scramble to devise a way to advance their policy priorities that meshed with the strict rules they plan to invoke to pass the $1.75 trillion package in the Senate. Party lawmakers hope in the coming days to make their third and likely final case to the chamber’s parliamentarian on a proposal that would provide work permits to undocumented immigrants, but not a pathway to citizenship, which has already struck down for not following budgetary rules.
“I hope soon,” responded Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), when asked about the timing of the meeting.
Adding to the challenge, the provisions appeared to generate fresh angst in the House. Several vulnerable Democrats representing competitive swing districts — known as Frontliners by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee — have told leadership they do not feel comfortable voting on immigration programs that have yet to be ironed out, especially if it is likely to be stripped out by the Senate’s chief rule-keeper in the end.