Ireland, for instance, won a change to the pact striking the language specifying that the new global minimum would be “at least” 15 percent. (Standing next to Donohoe on Monday, Yellen said she does not expect there to be reconsideration of a higher minimum.) And key questions remain unresolved about how the deal will work, with particular uncertainty over the formula for redistributing new revenue from taxes on firms without physical presences. Ireland may be more likely to influence those decisions as a partner to the new deal.