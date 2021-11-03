Those monthly purchases include $80 billion of Treasury securities and $40 billion of agency mortgage‑backed securities. At the conclusion of the Fed’s two-day policy meeting Wednesday, Fed leaders decided to begin reducing the monthly pace of its net asset purchases by $10 billion for Treasury securities and $5 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities. The expectation is that the asset purchases would be fully drawn down by the middle of next year, possibly positioning the Fed to raise rates for the first time since the pandemic began.
“Supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy have contributed to sizable price increases in some sectors," Fed leaders said in a statement Wednesday.
The statement also marked a subtle but important shift in how the Fed characterizes inflation. Fed leaders have long argued that pandemic-era inflation is “transitory,” or temporary. But Wednesday’s statement showed slightly less confidence that the price increases will be short-lived, underscoring how difficult it has been for Fed leaders to predict how long inflation will last.
Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell is appearing at a news conference at 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s policy announcement was no surprise: Powell and other Fed leaders have sent strong signals for months that the taper would probably begin in November, if the economy progressed as expected. Still, the shift comes at a precarious time for the economy — and for the central bank, which is charged with keeping prices stable and fostering full employment.
Inflation has climbed higher, and lasted longer, than policymakers within the Fed and Biden administration initially expected. Officials point to persistent supply chain issues that were exacerbated by the delta variant. They say prices won’t settle back down closer to the Fed’s 2 percent annual target until those backlogs are able to clear. (In September, the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation clocked in at 4.4 percent.)
Meanwhile, the labor market has lagged, with weak job growth in August and September showing how vulnerable the economy still is to covid-19. This week, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen argued that child-care issues and the ongoing pandemic are the main factors holding back the labor market. Still, there are encouraging signs that the economy is poised for an uptick in hiring.
The Fed’s main tool to combat inflation is interest rates, which it can raise or lower depending on what is unfolding in the economy. But Fed leaders are hesitant to hike rates — and cool the economy — if that means undercutting job growth.
Only time will tell if Fed leaders get the timing right. The Fed’s most recent crop of economic projections showed officials moving up expectations for a rate hike in 2022.
But already, inflation has become a flash point in Washington and the rest of the country. Republicans argue that the Biden administration’s vast spending is fueling rising costs and that the Fed will be behind the curve once it decides to raise rates. Households are up against steeper costs on groceries, gas, rent and more, stressing the pocketbooks of some of the most vulnerable families.
Meanwhile, other issues loom over the central bank. Powell’s term as chair expires in February, and the White House has not made a decision on whether he will be reappointed or whom it will nominate for a slate of other openings on the Fed board.
“I’ve been meeting with economic advisers on what the best choices are. We’ve got a lot of good choices, but I’m not going to speculate now,” President Biden said during a Tuesday news conference in Glasgow, Scotland.
Since the Fed’s last policy meeting in September, two Fed regional bank presidents also have exited their posts over their stock-trading behavior. That spurred an independent inspector general probe into whether those activities violated ethics rules and the law. The Fed also announced a major tightening of its internal rules overseeing the personal financial activities of top officials.