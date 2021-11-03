Those monthly purchases include $80 billion of Treasury securities and $40 billion of agency mortgage‑backed securities. At the conclusion of the Fed’s two-day policy meeting Wednesday, Fed leaders decided to begin reducing the monthly pace of its net asset purchases by $10 billion for Treasury securities and $5 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities. The expectation is that the asset purchases would be fully drawn down by the middle of next year, possibly positioning the Fed to raise rates for the first time since the pandemic began.