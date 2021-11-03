Democrats in high-tax states such as New Jersey, California and New York have demanded the repeal of a $10,000 cap on what state and local taxpayers can deduct off their federal taxes, a provision enacted by the GOP in their tax law to offset the cost of its large corporate tax cut. Lawmakers such as Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) have gone as far as saying they will vote against President Biden’s Build Back Better economic package if repeal of the “SALT cap” is not included (SALT is an acronym for the state and local tax deduction).